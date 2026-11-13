It’s not easy being a human out and about in society. We encounter messages every day, overt and subtle, but many are wrong and unhelpful…. yet we internalize them. Every culture and time has its particular ways of getting off course from what’s true and good, what helps us thrive most. Ours is no exception.

I’m for pushing back against the things that seem normal but actually make us flounder. It’s always possible, and necessary, to pursue what’s real.

Here are five ways to thrive, regardless of what culture or our own impulses say.

1. Plan to flourish. Passivity is the enemy of thriving. Having a positive and fulfilling life doesn’t just “happen to you;” the goods are not a little dog that run up and jump on your lap. You have to pursue them. This isn’t working harder, it’s rightly identify what’s good and intentionally following after those things. It’s simple (though not always easy).

In a world that tells us our life shape is directed by our circumstances and how others treat us, that we are victims of the forces around us… we actually have tremendous agency to thrive.

2. Do less. This may sound like an oxymoron to number 1, but stay with me. Play, beauty, and friendship are basic goods – we need them to flourish. We can’t “accomplish” them in a check-it-off-list way. Work and efficiency are necessary but not goods. If we fill our vision and schedules with tasks to accomplish and successes to strive for, we’ll be machine-like, un-human, and unfulfilled.

In a world bent on hustle and optimizing our schedule and lives, we can internalize the reality that over-striving backfires and leaves us unhappy.

3. Know your neighbor – and shovel his driveway. Or bring him banana bread, or have him over for coffee. Even if you’ve never met him, think this might annoy him, are sure you can’t relate and it would be awkward. It doesn’t matter. What matters is we share common goods with those nearest to us, and the more we actualize and them, the better it is for us, them, and our neighborhood. This is where thriving happens.

In a world of radical individualism, self-actualization and the notion that focus on self is the key, we grow in dignity and purpose when we instead make real connections with those geographically nearest to us.

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4. You can’t actually “be whoever you want to be,” so accept this and become grateful for it. You have the characteristics and abilities you have, and you must hone them and make the most of them. Doing this helps you thrive. But you can’t play NBA basketball if you’re 4’11” or be great singer if you’re tone deaf – so don’t try. Live well within the given bounds of your life and person.

In a world that often hates and resists limits, categorizing them as micro-injustices to us and our desires, we can make peace with them and become grateful and proactive with what we do have to work with.

5. Refuse to write off your unpleasant cousin Harry. We are all of us born in a time, place, body, and family not of our choosing. And there are real blessings and challenges that come with all of these… including our family members. We have a duty to them, and they to us, by virtue of sharing blood ties and the common goods that family brings – the privilege of having a family. Even if they annoy us, we are not free to shirk them, call them names, dismiss them. Doing so is terrible for us, them, the family, and society.

In a world in which it’s increasingly common to go “no contact” with family members, and where disagreements are considered moral injuries, let’s not see normal human relationships as toxic just because they’re not simple or enjoyable.

—> Here’s to doing what it takes to bloom in our lives, wherever we are. What’s a surprising or counter-cultural thing you do to flourish?

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