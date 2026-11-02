For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Brit's avatar
Brit
1h

100% agree! I always “request a human” if my problem is not solved in 5 minutes and I start the conversation with many thanks for being available to help me with my issue.

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
avdhe's avatar
avdhe
2h

I too, get angry (which is not my style) at AI customer service. It's certainly not what we customers want AND it's bad for the economy! The big companies who are too cheap to hire humans are making millions off of us! I hope they hear you.

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
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