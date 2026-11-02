Dear Apple,

I hate your new AI assistant, who answers the phone when I call your 800 number.

Years ago I switched to Apple from Dell because I needed good customer service, as well as reliable products. I was a new small business owner/solo-preneur, had four tiny children… and in one year, had to rebuild my hard drive twice after crashes – six hours, each time. On the phone with poor customer service. The tech circle of hell. People kept saying that compared to PCs, Apple products didn’t crash as much (they don’t), were less likely to get hacked (they are), and came with much better customer service (they do). I switched in 2010 and never looked back, never mind the higher cost. I’ve been a very happy customer.

During those years I’ve called your customer service line probably 50 times, and I always have an above-average experience. I get knowledgeable, polite agents who are easy to understand. Interactions that feel like real conversations – sane, dignified. No buzz in the background, no sounds of a working call center. It stands out.

Of course at the start of each call I talk to a robot, who asks which product I’m calling about, sends me a verification link, asks my hold music hold preference while waiting for a live agent. It’s the way customer service calls work. That’s fine

Last month, everything changed. And so much for the worse.

First, you replaced the first-line-response robot with a full AI “experience” – a robot interacting as if it were a person instead of a robot, not just collecting basic information but itself trying to troubleshoot. I loathe this. And second (and worse), you have the robot-acting-like-a-person using a casual, slang-ridden communication style. A sing-song style voice and ridiculous phrases like “no worries,” “okaaaaaay,” “gotcha” and “hang with me.” What? This is weird and disconcerting - totally startling, the first time.

If I am going to be interacting with a robot, let’s have it be clear to all parties that it’s a robot. Don’t try to pass it off as human, or human-esque. Making your robot sound like a ditzy teenager doesn’t fool anyone, and the effort to fool goes against truth and knowledge. It’s vice-filled, and I lose respect for you.

Worse, rendering your robot in a human-esque fashion forces me into a position of existential questioning that I resent… and that should play no part of accomplishing tech fixes on my Apple products. Your AI sounding like a chatty, try-hard college student evokes my impulse to use courtesy language, modulate my voice, say please and thank you. But your AI is inhuman and therefore not a candidate for this: I don’t say please and thank you to my Scotch tape or hammer or any other tool.

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When a person mishears or misunderstands or has trouble processing a request, we have etiquette for that. We have civility, decorum, civic friendship that anchors our common good. He is, after all, another human being. But a machine is not a human. There is no civic friendship, nor should there ever be an expectation of such. You are exploiting my humanness, my tendencies and training in politeness, to try to get me to engage with a mindless (ie, lacking a human mind) machine as if it were a person. It is not. I object to this.

In reality, your trying-to-sound-human AI makes a charade of human conversation. Of all creatures, only humans 1) are embodied creatures that have bodies and spirits (emotions) and reason (minds), and 2) use logic and language to interact with each other via real conversation.

To have AI machines mimic human modes of conversation is insulting and demeaning. It lessens the dignity of humans – while simultaneously “training” humans to accept this reduction in dignity.

Finally, when I get to the real live human agent at the end of my AI encounter, I approach her with a new irritation that I just accrued while “talking with” the trying-to-sound-human AI. My resentment spills over on her, when she – the actual human – did nothing wrong. She’s just doing his job like she was doing it last month before you started this nonsense. But I feel exploited and degraded by having just been made to interact with a robot like it was a person. Human relationships suffer when we normalize interacting with AI as if it were not AI by human. Cheap substitutes result in floundering, not flourishing.

My request, then, is: go back. I want to keep esteeming your organization’s customer service, not start resenting it. Discontinue the fake-human charade and use the old, true-robot voice. Continue to be (as you have been before) a leader in real customer service, which is respecting what is human and treating your customers with dignity. Be better than the other companies that are taking this anti-human step - a beacon for true human flourishing, an example of prioritizing humans and humanness above “progress,” machines, AI.

We do have a choice of who we will become, and you can be a leader. Thanks for your consideration.

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