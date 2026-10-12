A few years back I went to my 25th year college reunion and mixed and mingled with a gaggle of classmates I hadn’t seen for decades. It was fun to catch up with folks and hear what was going on in their lives. Quite a lot of people were going through divorces or had recently divorced. These stories were sad to hear but the dynamic also seemed normal, since nearly 50% of marriages end in divorce; I wasn’t surprised. The one thing that did surprise me was the person considering a shift into an open marriage. Open marriage as in – when spouses stop being exclusive, when they allow other sexual partners into the mix.

Open marriage isn’t new (after all nothing is new under the sun), but the willingness we see today to explore and potentially tout it is new-ish. It’s worth examining because this stuff matters, a lot.

I’ll start by saying: this isn’t what any girl grows up dreaming will happen. Virtually no woman on her wedding day walks down the aisle toward her fiancé, eager for a day when he’ll say, “I want to also be romantically and sexually involved with another woman.” No. She wants and expects to be his one and only. The point of the vows is belonging – he to her and she to him, exclusively, for life. That’s what the wedding’s about: uniting in matrimony, two becoming one.

And marriage isn’t something we can tinker with at will because it’s not a societal preference or a product of culture. It’s what humans have done and how societies have functioned throughout history, across time and culture. It’s also a component of natural law.

John Finnis, the leading voice in new natural law theory, describes it like this:

“Marriage is a distinct fundamental human good because it enables the parties to it, the wife and husband, to flourish as individuals and as a couple, both by the most far-reaching form of togetherness possible for human beings and by the most radical and creative enabling of another person to flourish, namely, the bringing of that person into existence.”

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Let’s unpack.

By far-reaching form of togetherness, Finnis means friendship (each seeking the other’s good for its own sake), camaraderie, and sexuality. He means a dynamic of shared life that seeks mutual flourishing for both. In the west we typically pair marriage with romance, but it isn’t always so. In many cultures and ages, shared lives of mutuality with exclusive sexuality as a feature don’t include – or at least start with – romance.

By flourish as individuals and as a couple, he means that when they choose to connect in marriage, it adds to both. There’s expansion in the all three parts of the self – body, spirit (emotions), and mind (thoughts) – when the partners marry. It’s a comprehensive partnership. This is why sexual uniting that connects body only – the effort to unite physically while withholding emotionally or rationally – doesn’t contribute to long-term flourishing and ultimately harm us.

By bringing that person into existence, he means bearing children together. It’s through the unique act that centers marriage (a man and woman coming together in regular sexual union) that children come into the world – children that bear half the DNA of one and half the DNA of the other. New life results. And the two parties responsible for the new life have a vested interest in the baby’s care and well-being; they are the child’s origins. Parenting the child adds dimensionality to what the partners already have – it becomes even more “far reaching togetherness” than before. And the child has continual access to, and protection and input from, both parents whose genetic materials he or she bears – statistically the safest setting for a child.

No other institution works like this. There are many friendships that don’t include this most far-reaching form of togetherness (that is, sex). There are sexual unions that don’t involve friendship – are about desire, pleasure, recreation. There are sexual unions that simulate friendship-based partnership but differ in intention – lack commitment and permanence. There are sexual unions that produce children outside of lifelong commitments of married parents. But only marriage provides a true partnership: friendship-based, stable, sexually safe and positive for both parties, procreative, producing children in a secure setting. Spouses, children, and society all benefit from this institution as they do in no other situationship.

This doesn’t mean that everyone will marry, or that flourishing for every human requires marriage. It doesn’t mean that every marriage will produce children, or that a marriage is only good if it does produce children. And it doesn’t mean that all individual marriages are good and positive, just because marriage as an institution is good. Clearly there are flourishing people who never marry, couples in marriages without children, and marriages in which partners abdicate (or never had) a spirit of friendship, marriages in which abuses and betrayals occur, marriages that break apart well before “till death do us part.”

Nevertheless, natural law holds that the institution of marriage is a basic tenet of human life and itself good. John Finnis again: “marriage is utterly misunderstood when conceived as no more than an official status, imposed by law and accompanied by government entitlements and mandates. Its intelligible and inherent connection with human flourishing (and thus with human nature) makes it far more than a function of legal arrangements and definitions.”

He’s saying that marriage isn’t put in place and ordered by a religion or formed by a government. Its essence is stamped onto the human way of being in the world (in a collective sense) and is good in evident ways; its practice is intrinsically enacted as humans seeks flourishing.

To modern ears, the idea that marriage is earth-old, unique, and positive sounds outdated and even unappealing. For decades now, we’ve viewed relationships, commitments, and sexual pleasure as aspects of our own individuality, and subjective. These are matters for our own preferences to direct, our own autonomy to decide. All options are viable – one chooses what one likes and others validate. We are masters of our own destiny. In such a climate, to just assert a statement like “marriage is a good” (even if it’s true) is a thing Not To Be Done. For, we moderns think, who are we to say?

But here’s the reality. Marriage is a good. It’s beautiful and noble and life-giving, human in the best sense of the word. There’s a reason we long for it, that our heart smiles when we attend a wedding or a 50-year anniversary. That what is truest and most tender in us rises up when we consider belonging to someone, building a life with a spouse, working for his/her good as we work for our own, sharing life together, including the new lives that spring forth from whole-person togetherness.

In a world where many marriages end in divorce, where fewer young people than ever are getting married, where marriage is often scorned or feared, we must say it loud: marriage is a good. It’s worthwhile: hard, beautiful, meaning-ridden, noble work. Bring real marriage back. Elevate its importance, and fight for it.

Every data point shows that marriage – a friendship-based, monogamous, procreation-oriented, lifelong partnership of flourishing – creates the most positive outcomes in virtually all spheres of life compared to other pairing/situationship settings (see here, here, here, here, here, and here, among others). Other options and opportunities don’t yield long-term flourishing for individuals, children, and societies in the same way. They just don’t.

Open marriage, then – back to where we started. Though it uses the term “marriage,” it isn’t really one. It stopped being a marriage when the spouses admitted a third party. They did so for novelty, pleasure, individualism. But open marriage isn’t reasonable. It doesn’t lead to the other goods, build virtue, or promote thriving.

Here’s, then, to authentic marriages – to committing to, supporting, celebrating them. Here’s to be willing to view and promote marriage as the good that it is. Our culture and our children desperately need it.

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