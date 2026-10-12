For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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SexTherapyWithAlliZ's avatar
SexTherapyWithAlliZ
Oct 14

An open marriage can be great! But it is also not the answer for a couple that really needs to break up. Wrote about that here: https://allisonzamani.substack.com/p/do-we-want-to-open-our-relationship?r=834j1f&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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