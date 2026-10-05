For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Kay Smith's avatar
Karen Kay Smith
Oct 6

One of the greatest gratefulness thing I have ever done is Ann Voskamps counting to 1000. Gratitude is a choice we make, not necessarily a feeling we feel. I had to choose gratefulness in a season of my life that I didn't feel grateful. And taking her prompts and helping me see the gratefulness in something yellow or something I might find in a shadow was one of the most eye opening experiences I have ever had. I can send you the file if you want the prompts. But be prepared, it will change your life forever.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan B. Arico
Donna Robertson's avatar
Donna Robertson
Oct 6

I like Thomas Aquinas' distinction between natural goods and supernatural goods. And his stipulation that supernatural goods come from the Divine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan B. Arico
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan B. Arico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture