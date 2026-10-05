Fall is grateful season, November in particular (coming right up) and I’m grateful and also… ungrateful? To tell the full truth. For me the online fall gratitude lists are mixed up with autumn commodification - broadcasted pumpkin spice lattes, Michaels’ fake fall leaves, ‘sweater weather’ reels. The “more meaningful November” vibe feels forced to me – somehow packaged and commercialized.

Hear me: I like fall think the gratitude list-makers are earnest. Heck, I may have once done a list with my littles myself. Being thankful is always appropriate, offline or online. And given Thanksgiving, November’s a logical month for this focus. Also: we humans are profoundly UN-grateful creatures in general, forever inclined to note each woe and ignore all that’s well. So we do need to learn gratitude, desperately. Being thankful’s objectively good for us, improving our attitude, emotional state, physical health, relationships.

The idea of the gratitude list is to be granular and specific – coffee in your favored mug, best woolly socks, gas chugging into your car. Again, this makes sense. Every single thing you have is a gift, not a right. The wise person notices, is glad to be a recipient of, each.

But I’ve been thinking about gratitude in settings that lack this stuff. How does gratitude work in the refugee camp? The hospital amputee ward? The slum?

I realized this: the basic goods we know from natural law are things that virtually always do or can exist in our lives, and are therefore always are things humans can be grateful for. They’re ubiquitous and transcend time, place, and material items.

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Think of the story of the prisoner who’s lost all he has, even his freedom… but looks out the window and sees the bright blue sky. Seeing it there allows him inhale deeply; it grounds him, keeps him sane. He still, blessedly, can access beauty.

Think of the unhoused person living in a shelter, no possessions left in the world, but grinning mischievously as he comes through the food line. Cracking a joke, even. He has retained his sense of play, despite all he’s gone through. It buoys his heart and uplifts all those around him.

Think of the movies you’ve seen of desperate ones struggling in war-torn or violent settings, fleeing terrible situations with their kids. On the other side, they cling amidst tears, unable to let go – so just grateful to have made it out alive. They all made it; they still have life.

Think of the isolated newcomer in the center of a crowd, awkward and maybe rejected or bullied. Lonely and sad, she recalls that bedside stack of letters from her best friend, full of love and intimacies. This friend is there for her despite all, is enough to carry her through. One true friend provides a solidity and anchor to weather dreadful storms.

Think of the forlorn and impoverished child, having little to wear, eat, hold - but learning at school how to read a book. The light in her eyes as she begins to make out sentences, then stories that warm and bolster. She’s gaining knowledge and the path to truth, to transcendent things far beyond her immediate setting.

The basic goods are not things, not objects for possession. Nor are they technology or anything that could ever be technologically administered, no. They are more, better – and uniquely for humans. Every person has them or opportunity to, across time, space, geography, circumstance. They are part of our birthright as creatures on this earth. One may lose all else, but these goods endure.

Well too may this apply in our own lives. We may get injured or ill, lose our job or house, go bankrupt, be cut off by a family member – terrible hardships may befall us. Though any of this may happen, we still have the basic goods, and access to them (in increasing measure as we pursue them – as we are wise to do). The more we pursue goods, the more we move toward flourishing.

We also of course have the God who created us and gave us life – we are creatures after all – and wonderfully bequeathed the basic goods to us. God himself is the greatest gift, and it is to him we owe our gratitude for all good things – from specific gifts (coffee) to basic goods (beauty and friendship) to himself best of all, and all that comes with life in him. The Christian knows this and consequently can partake most in the good.

But it’s worth noting that everyone has access to the goods he made, including those who are apart from God. Those suffering a dark night of the soul, distanced through doubt, not yet introduced, tied up other belief systems. The goods are available to all; they rain alike on every man, woman, and child. One may hope that engaging with the basic goods, drinking deep and experiencing the flourishing that comes with them, beckons people toward the God who made and gives them - ever and generously. As it did for me.

The basic goods are a great inviter into contemplation of Who gives these gifts, these literally good gifts.

This fall as I don’t make my gratitude list, and try to sidestep scorn (a vice!) and think generously about all who do… I want to think about the basic goods. I want to thank God for the starry night, for belting songs across laughter with my girls, for the anchor of trusted friendships, for the joy of delving into new things and gaining understanding, for the gift of being alive. These goods are gifts God never stops giving to any human looking for them – just as he never stops giving the ultimate gift, himself.

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