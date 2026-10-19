For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Sarah Steele's avatar
Sarah Steele
Oct 22

I love this so much and need to cultivate more play in my life. Should I add it to my to-do list so I can feel productive in my play?

🤪

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3 replies by Susan B. Arico and others
Susan Zelie's avatar
Susan Zelie
Oct 20

This is great. Just what I need to hear. And I loved the poem - good job! It may challenge me to write one...about my grandson who, when I'm teaching him about Genghis Khan (or whoever!) in history always wants to talk about his cats. I'm learning, slowly, to enter into the silly cat banter. And eventually saunter back to bad Genghis.

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