The pats of butter were small and spherical, small coiffed balls of yellow, and he picked one up and tossed it casually across the linen-draped table, over the floral arrangement, at his teenaged son. Who had just asked for butter. At the elegant fundraising dinner we were all attending, bedecked in our finery. We were shocked, of course, my tablemates and me, at so unexpected an action – and then we all started chuckling.

And I thought: lighthearted. Well done.

We are dying of un-playfulness, most of us. Society in general. We are dull and flat and generally not fun – not having true fun, and not being fun people. Look around; you’ll see this is true. And what supreme irony in a world addicted to entertainment and amusement. We laugh alright, yet it’s thin and superficial – like canned laughter from a sitcom. It doesn’t stay with us, doesn’t change our mood or ethos.

But here’s the thing: we need playfulness. Without it we wither and shrivel. Life becomes drudgery. Relationships wilt. Beauty evaporates from the lens of our lives. We become worse people. Playfulness and play are necessary for a life of flourishing.

To be playful is to be lighthearted – cheerful, carefree, humorous. It’s unseriousness, just enjoying life for its own sake. Let’s be honest: we all long for this. Feeling happy is enjoyable and appealing.

We just think it’s unrealistic – we can’t do that, afford the time (or money), we have too many challenges and problems. “Must be nice,” we think cynically, “to be a person who can be lighthearted.”

This is a lie and a dangerous one. Because we can be playful and lighthearted, and we need to. Not every moment of course, but with regularity. If we want to flourish and have good life outcomes, we must learn playfulness! We need to first be convinced that it’s actually important, and second, to confront the enemies of lightheartedness. Here, I submit, are five of the biggest enemies.

1) Productivity is an enemy of lightheartedness. I’m from New England, a productivity junkie, and I have to say: on this one the Protestant work ethic got us good. Many of us believe, consciously or subconsciously, that playfulness is unnecessary or even morally problematic. The important and “right” thing is efficiency, getting things done. What matters is task mastery and achievement, checking things off our list. And these do count, but they aren’t all that counts. Work is necessary and wisdom requires it, but work is not a basic good. Play is. We often over-focus on the to-do list (ask me how I know), and modern tools and technology amp up this game. To our detriment. A person focused on accomplishment, efficiency, and hurry is never lighthearted. Solution: be less productive.

2) Over-functioning is an enemy of lightheartedness. Many of us do more than we should, say yes when we should say no, and do things for other people when we ought not to. Women are notorious for this (Henry Cloud’s Boundaries is a fantastic resource), and the modern tendency to helicopter parent also plays a role. Apps like Find My and Life 360 – the modern tools and technology again – exacerbate the issue. When we over-function, we put things on our own plate that ought not be there but rather be on someone else’s. Our plate gets overfull; we feel unnecessarily burdened… and totally unplayful. We’re too bogged down. Solution: stop over-functioning.

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3) Concern about appearance is an enemy of lightheartedness. We are the most appearance-oriented humans that have ever lived. The household mirror did not even come into existence for the masses until the middle 1800’s! Less than 200 years ago. But now since 2011, we have the self-facing camera on ubiquitous iPhones… and photos to infinity. The more you consider how you look, the less free you are to be, live, do things in the world. For one thing, much of your time and attention goes into your appearance which makes you serious (and insecure), not lighthearted. For another, playfulness often appears undignified and people fear looking foolish – which today means someone capturing antics on camera, potentially causing eternal embarrassment. This is why folks don’t dance in public anymore– a true modern tragedy. Solution: care less about appearance.

4) Screen-based living is an enemy of lightheartedness. Screens suck time, life, joy, and most of all: presence. To be playful, you need presence. You notice something funny around you in real time. You crack a joke or make a funny voice or act out a scene in real time, with real people. You skip down a sidewalk or make eyes at a baby IRL. Being on screens removes you from all this. True: there are memes and TikTok dances, rom coms and Netflix comedy specials, and these are funny and can make you laugh. They do count. But you consume them passively, they rarely penetrate to mood, and unless you watch encounter them live with others, you laugh alone. As everywhere, screen based goods are good but as a shadow not a figure; they are counterfeits of the real thing. By and large, much more lightheartedness is lost than gained due to screen-based life. We need only look at anxiety and depression rates for today’s youth to see this. Solution: get off of screens.

5) The unique fatigue of modern living is an enemy of lightheartedness. Modern living is exhausting in a singular way. We overuse our minds and underuse our bodies. There are too many choices for everything, and trying to sort through them all feels demoralizing. Email and texts overwhelm our inboxes. Doing basic things feels complicated (did the two-factor authentication code come in yet?). Nobody talks to anyone in person, and if they do they overthink it infinitely. All this is wearing, even numbing. Life was simpler 50 or 100 years ago – not better necessarily, just simpler. And complexity invites stress and seriousness – and chases lightheartedness away. Solution: simplify and step away as much as possible.

OK, so I gave you one-line pat answers to complex societal issues, and I get it’s not that easy. It takes initiative and then habit formation. To be more specific and personal… Here are 5 things I have done in the past six months to cultivate light-heartedness.

Took up square dancing. Yes, really. Embodiment! And: guaranteed to laugh at yourself at least once a class. Any kind of dancing will do – line, contra, Irish, whatever. Walk with my dogs at least once a day, talk to them more (including goofy pet-owner voice), laugh at them. Play 80’s music when I’m doing chores and sing out loud – a big shift from continual podcasts and audiobooks (which also have their place but don’t increase lightheartedness). Brick my phone – very effective and helps immediately. Intentionally be spontaneous and joke around with my family members each day (it can’t be all deep or all logistics all the time). Skip. Play rock paper scissors. Tell knock knocks. Practice and experiment! Wrote a poem about being lighthearted to recite when I feel myself getting intense (yes, really! I get the irony. You think you can’t plan to turn on playfulness, but I’m living proof that you can, and it works.)

I said 5 but gave you 6, just because I was feeling lighthearted. :)

Make up your own, I dare you. Then try them. We have to take our own flourishing – and here, our own sense of playfulness – seriously. Life is hard, the world is heavy, challenges are everywhere. They always will be. We will not magically start to feel playful because of a change in circumstances. We have to be proactive… and now is the time. Here’s being light of heart today.

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