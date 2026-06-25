I went to a small grammar school in London when I was a girl, clad daily in a blue and white-striped pinafore, grey blazer, and straw bowler-style hat (in the summer, a beret in the winter). Two by two and holding hands, we traipsed through the London streets on our daily “Walk,” like girls in the Madeline storybook. It was as idyllic as it sounds, and my memories of those years – grades 2 through 4 – are beyond fond. My father was an international banker, and he and my mom began attending and taking us to a church called Holy Trinity Brompton (where the Alpha course originated). They encountered Jesus there… and it changed the course of our family’s history. England became, and still is, the birthplace of our family’s faith.

I spent a year in Oxford in the mid 1990’s, a phenomenal year that was as rich spiritually as it was academically. In a 2016 essay called “Spiritual Study Abroad” I wrote, “It wasn’t just that I got to study at glorious Oxford University, where transcendence and antiquity drip off every pillar and across every cobblestone. And it wasn’t the academics, though the Bodelian certainly inspired and the dons lived up to their reputation. It was more in more than that. It was what happened at the soul level.”

Ever since my year at Oxford, something powerful and beautiful happens in my heart when I visit England. There’s a bubbling up of faith, an infusion of goodness, truth, and beauty that washes over me. It happened again last week when I went with a younger daughter to watch my oldest daughter row in the Women’s Henley Regatta- an epic experience all its own. As humans we experience the reality that place holds powerful sway within us. When we return to locations that have been important in our development, we feel something intangible… but as real as the nose on our faces. It can’t be ignored.

I left my New Hampshire home at the age of 32 and returned when I was 47 – to the very same house, which we’d been renting out for our 15 years of absence. I left with two small babies and returned with four teenagers. In this case it felt strange to come home to the same place, because I felt so different. So much life had happened in the intervening years (and five intervening homes scattered around the globe; my husband works for the Navy). The experience was beautiful and also disorienting, if I’m honest. I thought about Odysseus going home after the Trojan War, Naomi coming home to Judah after decades in Moab, the prodigal son returning to his father’s house. This is a picture of being human: start somewhere, leave and grow, return to the starting point – at once the same, and changed.

We are all on our own hero’s journey.

It’s a journey of embodiment. We know the sights and smells, the feel of the bed, the taste of this food. Comfort comes to us wordlessly and subconsciously in the places where we’re formed. Our thoughts mix with our emotions mix with what’s felt, seen, heard, touched, tasted in the places of our dwelling (we are humans of three parts, after all). As C. S. Lewis says:

“First, there is love of home, of the place we grew up in or the places, perhaps many, which have been our homes; and of all places fairly near these and fairly like them; love of old acquaintances, of familiar sights, sounds and smells… With this love for the place there goes a love for the way of life; for beer and tea and open fires…”

Place is tied to our sense of wellbeing, to our flourishing. It just is. It’s not empirical; it’s more soulish than that. It’s art, not science and mystery, not data. One can’t map the depths of the human person, even if the person is ourself. One can’t map how geographic sites affect “sites” within our spirits. And yet that they do can’t be denied.

In a materialistic world addicted to information, to answers, to rationality, well must we remember this. Claude has no birthplace, attended no brick and mortar school, rode in no car, wrote with no ink pen, smelled no bacon. Nor will pretending or wishing that Claude is human (or any other AI) make it so. Claude is identical in England or Chile or Boston or Kenya, wherever you log on: no home, no trajectory, no hero’s journey.

No spark in the eye or ache in the soul - no remembering, no being reminded, no becoming.

My gratitude abounded to be with two of my daughters, worshiping in the church of my youth after riding the London tube and pounding the London pavement to get there. To bask in that goodness, that truth, that beauty. If it came to it, I’d trade a lifetime of interacting with Claude – or using a computer at all – to for those moments. What matters, matters… and can’t be changed.

Here’s to being human.

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