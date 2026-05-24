I’m a podcast girl; I listen to many. Sometimes I listen to a dozen in a week. Often not the whole thing, and sometimes (I admit it) on 1.5 speed. I’ve learned so many things from podcasts: they’re interesting and there are an almost infinite number of topics to choose from. Sometimes I consider ditching my smart phone in favor of a flip phone, and I think what I’d miss most is being able to easily listen to podcasts and audiobooks.

For me and for many, podcasts are a net positive.

When I think about the downside of podcasts, I think about a) how they can make me overuse my phone in general and b) how they can lead me to an “information overload”-style of consuming. Overdosing on left-brain, factual content, and treating my mind like a machine… without bringing in soulful and beauty-inviting options to balance. I could listen to a cultural commentary podcast or to Bach; each does something different for my being. (I could also choose silence, a fantastic option.) I usually pick the podcast.

What I haven’t thought about is Podcast as Social Pornography. So this quote from Arthur Brooks’ recent article “Why Your ‘Perfect’ Life Feels So Empty” grabbed me. His premise is that many young people can curate their lives to be just what they like and yet are unhappy and feel untethered from meaning. About one of his researchees, Brooks says this:

“To pass his overabundant free time, Marc, like almost everyone these days, is online a lot: scrolling social media, watching videos. To simulate a social life, he spends hours listening to podcasts of other people having interesting conversations. He calls it ‘social pornography.’ …Life felt unreal: full of false rewards, empty accomplishments, therapeutic talk, and fake experiences, all curated to pass the time as painlessly as possible.”

This person is listening to podcasts so he can hear two people have an interesting conversation, and by listening to it feel as if he were actually involved in it. He’s lonely and wants instant company. He wants the stimulation, engagement, and mutuality that comes with a two-person conversation… without being in the conversation. Marc seeks a form of friendship that involves being with no friend, a form of friendship that in fact lacks the friend and maintains his aloneness.

He’s wise enough to recognize what he’s doing and that it’s un-real, and he diagnoses his own situation: social porn. When people watch actual porn, they view erotic behavior between other people for their sexual stimulation. It’s a one-man “pastime” that occurs when a person consumes, and fantasizes about, other people’s sexual experiences. Marc is saying that when a person listens to a podcast conversation, it’s the same idea: a one-man experience of consuming other people’s social experience.

Pornography is a cheap substitute for sex. Podcasts can be a cheap substitute for friendship, and for the balm we experience when we engage in deep conversation.

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The parallel is of course imperfect because pornography by definition objectifies another person, which goes against the basic goods and is always vice. Pornography is always wrong while listening to podcasts isn’t. But the point is this: cheap substitutes exist and are (in Brooks’ words) “simulations” or “fake experiences.” They appeal to us because what we really want is the real thing… but in the absence of it, we’ll take this knock off.

I’ve written about how TikTok is a counterfeit experience of a cocktail party (hear jokes, share stories, learn something new, listen to music or dance. I said:

Whenever there are cheap substitutes for actual goods (in this case friendship and sociability), our appetites tempt us to take the easy way out… and we let ourselves believe that we’ll flourish as much using the substitute as we would pursuing the reality. But it’s a lie. There are no shortcuts to flourishing. You wind up first less happy, and second, an objectively worse person (because pursuing the goods is what creates virtue and builds your character). Lose-lose.

True here, too.

Marc points out that podcast can pose a similar temptation to Tik Tok. Instead of making a friend, import a pair or group of friends virtually and listen to them talk. Virtually take in their closesness, engagement, intimacy digitally. No matter that you don’t know them. No matter that no parasocial relationship, even just Marc eavesdropping on made-to-be-listened-to conversations, can fulfill.

This is what I love about natural law: it tells us straight what we all already know.

No cheap substitute can ever, ever replace a good. There are no shortcuts. Trying to get at basic goods by using substitutes causes harm and thwarts flourishing.

Consider these cases of simulations, all worse than what they imitate.

Listening to podcasts can’t replace real conversations with real friends

Pornography can’t replace sex

TikTok can’t replace an actual party

ChatGPT can’t replace gathering, remembering, and mulling information for ourselves

Chatbots can’t replace girlfriends (or boyfriends)

Pets can’t replace children

“Reborn” dolls can’t replace babies

Videogames can’t replace real games, aren’t true, full-orbed play

Watching the movie can’t replace reading the book

Scrolling can’t replace solitude

FaceTime can’t replace being together with someone IRL

GPS can’t replace a map

<The list is incomplete; add your own here.>

It isn’t unreasonable to use tools to assist or enhance your life, but it must be done well. The basic goods must remain front and center. Your pursuit of them must be helped, not hindered, by your use of tools. Where tools hinder, they must be laid aside.

So Marc, if you want a thriving life, ditch the podcasts; lay down your social porn. Instead, do the effort-filled, sometimes intimidating work of finding a potential friend. Then, cultivate a friendship. Be proactive, not passive. You can do it! You must do it; we all must. A thriving life is waiting.

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