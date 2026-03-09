In my first months of delving into natural law, I was fascinated by the simple truths it conveyed - and their power. Life is better than death. Beauty is better than ugliness. Knowledge is better than ignorance. Friendship is better than isolation. These things are obvious but also profound. And it’s powerful to clearly state and live with these first principles - to see that decisions can be made on their basis, the mundane and the consequential.

This phrase, I recall, I pondered a lot: engagement is better than disengagement.

I had a child, you see, who was prone to routinely disengage… and I felt at a loss for how to think about it. We’d be prepping for a family outing, and this child would want to stay home. Or someone would be telling a lively story, and this child would self-recuse to read elsewhere. A fun opportunity would present itself, and the child would decline.

Children, like all of us, have different tendencies and proclivities. Some are introverts and need recharging space. Some are hesitant and require time to warm up. Some prefer reading to other activities. As parents, we work to recognize each child’s ways and needs and meet them there. But that doesn’t change the truth that engagement is better than disengagement.

You ask, what do I mean by “engagement”? I mean: having an active posture and participating in life. Rolling up sleeves and getting out there. This is the way I put it in A Road Trip, and Dodging the Great Tragedy of Our Time:

We don’t flourish when we choose and act against the good. And we don’t flourish when we bypass the goods, when we just abstain. Disengagement is sidestepping the goods, failing to act. It’s letting that blue sky light up the day while you laze for hours on the couch. Staring at your phone when your friend’s sitting on the next stool, hankering for a conversation. Thumbing the video game controller in the basement while there’s a music festival happening down the street. Flourishing is never passive but necessarily active. The goods don’t rush up to us like an enthusiastic little dog and jump into our lap.

We can be engaged or not in any realm of life. A realm that’s garnered much notice in the past decade is schooling. In his article, “AI Can’t Fix Student Engagement,” Jon Haidt describes how students are on the sidelines when it comes to learning. He says, “The majority of American students are disengaged at school... Only one in three students are highly engaged in school, a number that has been stubbornly consistent over the last decade.” He goes on to say:

AI chatbots promise to reduce the ‘friction’ of learning by teaming up with the student 24/7. But this friction isn’t a flaw that needs to be engineered away, it’s the whole point. The effort of working something out, of sitting with a challenge and finding a way through, is an essential part of the learning process.

Friction is force that resists motion, when two things are in contact. Where friction is present, it makes it harder for a thing to move. When we talk about people experiencing friction, we mean the work of overcoming obstacles in the way of the path forward. And Haidt is exactly right, friction is the whole point when it comes learning. It’s not a bug, it’s a key feature.

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We moms talk about this often when we compare notes on our children’s classroom experiences and learning trajectories. The kids need the friction! The learning happens when they apply themselves! Coming to know things is hard work but vital! Working on something till the concept’s mastered is where the magic happens! They can’t be permitted to give up! The exclamation points are necessary, because so often these things aren’t happening in education today.

The evidence is everywhere, and it’s disheartening. According to professors, many of today’s “college students are functionally illiterate. This is not a joke.” Elite college students are graduating high school without having read a book. Many aren’t able to write well, since “AI has rendered traditional writing skills obsolete,” and since grammar is no longer taught comprehensively (or sometimes at all) in schools. Students struggle to pay attention to new material being presented, even when they want to. As Cal Newport wrote, “Once your brain has become accustomed to on-demand distraction…, it’s hard to shake the addiction even when you want to concentrate.” Teachers and even whole institutions – academia in general – are a part of this slide toward worse education and lower outcomes for students. Today’s kids are the first generation who are “dumber than their parents.”

It really is about friction. Haidt has it right: where there’s little or none of it, there’s little or no engagement. Friction is what propels a student to learn. We reduce friction to make life less difficult and more pleasant… but comfort and ease are chief enemies of engagement. Without friction, we follow the path of least resistance, the path of our appetites and pleasure. This is a road not to flourishing but to stagnation and sloth.

A student needs to overcome the “obstacles” of a teacher requiring high standards, repetition of poorly done work, wrestling slowly through a difficult text, failing a test if the material isn’t mastered. We adults need to ensure the friction remains long enough for the kid to grow. It’s not unlike a parent waving goodbye to a teary child on drop-off day, the first day of sleepaway camp. The parents’ departure feels like friction to the child in that moment, but she needs it to grow. Or a parent making their tween go to the party he said he’d attend when, at 8 pm, he’s engrossed in screens and no longer feels like going. The pleasure of the screen must be foregone for the integrity of following through on a commitment; it feels like friction.

It’s our job to not erase the friction and shortchange engagement. We’re the grownups, and it’s up to us to not let ease, convenience, rotting, and comfort deprive us all of a proactive and flourishing life.

Engagement is better than disengagement. Activity is better than passivity. “It’s the friction, stupid.” Hold onto and live with friction, or become stupid – and less whole overall.