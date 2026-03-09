For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Sarah Steele's avatar
Sarah Steele
Mar 9

Susan, my community is talking about this big time right now regarding the use of AI for adults making things for kids. I believe that Haidt quote is equally true for the grownups! We value our efficiency so deeply that we are willing to sidestep the friction of our own challenges. It has made me wonder if it’s exemplifying the exact thing we’re telling kids not to do. (PS I wrote a poem about this over on my Substack.)

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
J mm mm no njj's avatar
J mm mm no njj
2d

Former APEuropean Hy teacher. Demanded high standards in the students. If they didn’t reach them, they were removed by me, mid course. Then, admins got involved. Insisted I “diversify” the class population. Very few students qualified by my standards - which led to 90% passing final nationwide exams. 1 year after the “suggested” diversification the rate was 20%. I left. Friction not allowed led to the lower results.

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