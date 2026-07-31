The older man paused and then stopped in the aisle, and I realized my seatmate had arrived. He was a distinguished looking African gentleman, navy blue suit with a starched white Oxford, gallant from the start. He offered to take my aisle seat and let me take his window; it was just us two. We were about to fly 7 hours overnight from Guinea to Belgium, and (savoring the notion of a wall to lean my pillow) I gratefully accepted.

It’s just, I can’t be 100% sure of exactly his words when he made his kind offer. You see, we were speaking in French.

My once-solid French is now rusty at best, to my chagrin. But we persevered through conversation about his family and mine, where and why we were going, our occupations. I slept (in his seat.) Hours later as we waited in an interminable passport control line at the Brussels airport, we interacted – his concern for my wellbeing and connecting flight remaining.

It got me thinking about language.

It’s a topic we don’t consider much today. There are more than 7,000 languages spoken globally – we can’t speak with the vast majority of humans on the planet! But we Americans give this little thought. Our country is enormous and everyone speaks English, not the case for most peoples of the world. Even when we go abroad we usually find people who can communicate with us.

Let’s think about it though. What IS the deal with language?

Language matters because it’s a defining part of being human. ONLY humans use language – no other creatures on earth do. Rocks don’t, and animals don’t. Sure, some animals can communicate, through bodily movements, actions, and non-conventional sounds. But they don’t use words and have conversations. Only humans develop a full vocabulary and use it to communicate thoroughly, work through details, plan activities, share stories, and truly connect with each other.

Natural law helps us see the enormous importance of language – to being human, and to human flourishing. In fact, of the four orders of natural law, language sits with logic in the second order, close to the top. (The orders, which originated with Aquinas, are 1) things given in nature, like a banana, 2) things pertaining to language and logic, 3) things humans can choose for flourishing, like education and 4) things humans make, like a hammer.) Logic is just looking at known facts and drawing reasonable conclusions from them. Logic and language work together: you use reason to figure out a thing, and then you use language to communicate the thing you figured out.

The centerpiece of logic and language are truth: with logic you identify truth, and with language you communicate truth. (This is the basic good of knowledge – knowledge of the truth.)

Here, I suggest, are the key things to consider about why language is so important, more important than we give thought to.

—Poor logic and language skills make us vulnerable and thwart our flourishing. If we can’t reason well and we can’t communicate well, we struggle to pursue and attain the basic goods. Without the basic goods, we can’t thrive.

—Logic and language can be intentionally obstructed to lead away from the truth. This happens all the time – the child who justifies his cookie jar raid due to his parents’ miserliness subverts his own logic to get what he wants. The advertisement that highlights benefits and skips over risks subverts language to mask aspects of what’s real.

—Vice occurs when logic and language are suppressed or left uncultivated. We acquire virtue and good character when we pursue and enact truth (and the basic goods) and vice when we oppose it. Vice leads to bad outcomes and misery. Virtue protectives us from what’s bad - and even relating to how we use language.

—The point of reading and writing is to foster logic and language so our critical thinking skills work properly and we can use them to live reasonably. Again: reasonable living leads to virtue and flourishing. If your reading or writing skills are poor – if you’ve been unmotivated or coddled or haven’t had to overcome friction to master these skills – you suffer.

—You can’t outsource logic or language – there are no shortcuts. If someone else, or something else, does your reasoning and communication “for you,” you don’t yourself have logic and language. They aren’t in you. So you (again) fall into vice and flounder.

—AI doesn’t itself have real logic or language, it only mimics and extends the logic and language of the engineers who trained it. Large-language models (LLMs) generate “human-like” language. AI isn’t human so by definition it can’t have logic and language of its own. It has no brain to think thoughts and no experiences, viewpoints, or perspectives to share in its language. It is a machine using borrowed language and logic for particular purposes.

—Interacting with AI as if it had its own logic and language is bad for us, because it enacts a lie (which itself is illogical). We can’t flourish when we live in untruth. To treat something as if it were human when it isn’t human diminishes us individually and corporately. This doesn’t mean that we can’t use and benefit from AI as a tool, but it does mean that we’re required to do so carefully, within limits, and using our reason well to guide the “how.”

We need to think harder about language and what it does for us, before we slide further into the morass we’re creating by its loss in our lives. If we understand why language is a) a gift specific to us humans and b) critical for our flourishing, it can help protect us against the instinct to under-appreciate and under-use it. And protect us against the temptation to outsource it. Even when we engage with AI-generated writing that’s effective or well-crafted, it still is inherently different from human-produced writing – and we must recognize this. As Spencer Klavan says, “what we do when we speak—whether gracefully or gracelessly—is different fundamentally from what computers do when they respond to prompts…. *Even if* AI learns to ‘write better’ than us, we will still be the only creatures with language in the deep sense.” Exactly so.

A start would be understanding how much our rampant use of social media diminishes our language capacity (and the logic that undergirds effective language). The more we use social media – and the average person uses it 2.5 hours a day – the worse we get at using language. We consume instead of contemplate. We receive (generally in a numbed mindset, not a logic-led mindset) ad nauseum and don’t stop to articulate a reasoned response. We lose out on the practice of real interaction with ideas, around the practice of deep conversation; deep conversation can never happen while consuming social media. Thus we are left, as Jonathan Haidt has aptly said, a

“people wandering amidst the ruins, unable to communicate, condemned to mutual incomprehension.”

We have language still, but only a vestige of it. It’s no longer doing the work that language is created to do – to draw on logic and identify and grasp truth between us.

As we rely more on AI to do our thinking and communicating for us, and as we engage in social media and its downward logic-and-language trajectory, we ultimately lose touch with reality and become unstable. This occurs literally in some cases – insane or hallucinating people who no longer know what’s virtual and what’s actual and embodied. But more often, it happens slowly, subtly, pervasively. We just no longer know what the world, our lives, or meaning are really about. Paul Kingsnorth describes well the modern person’s daily experience with “hyperreality… a world in which fake things would come to seem more real than reality itself.” He goes on to tie the state of hyperreality to language: “the sign would no longer point to the signified – it would point to nothing at all.” At this point what we experience comes to have no bearing on what is real, true, or said. Language is meaningless – 2 + 2 has come to equal 5 (in the famous 1984 episode). This is tragic.

And it’s preventable.

The Guinean man in the navy suit on the plane next to me was a real man, speaking a real language, conveying real points of fact to me, human to human. Through my faltering French, I learned about his English-speaking wife living in Maryland, trying to get their family’s immigration process in order. About his children in Europe. About his upcoming consult with a German physician in Frankfurt, because he needed that level of care for a medical situation he was experiencing. I won’t forget him.

True, the man’s and my ability to communicate well was hampered because of the natural limitations of human language, an earth-old challenge. But the two real minds and hearts, engaged in this simplified exchange of ideas, were rightly and authentically communicating. Between us were truth, dignity, and earnest connection. This is what human language has the capacity to bring, at every level.

Let’s do everything in our power not to lose it.

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