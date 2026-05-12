You know what feels like a rock in your chest? When you have a terrible problem weighing you down, and you can’t talk to anybody about it. The burden is so heavy. The issue bores into your heart and lodges. You feel consumed, maybe spiraling, and yet there’s no one you can talk seriously to about this thing. Maybe you try to talk to someone but they can’t enter in; it gets brushed off. Suddenly you’re faking lightheartedness as the topic goes to someone’s T-shirt or a funny reel. Your heart sinks further. You now feel distressed and alone: that singular pain.

Words, the words the pass between us humans, are the sole way we share with another the inner workings of mind and heart – a chief part of what makes us human. Conversation is something we can’t live without. Without words, we’re stuck within ourselves, isolated. Without words, there can be no camaraderie, no unburdening, no true friendship Without words, we’re set apart and detached.

And yet, we live in a world with less conversation than ever before.

There’s connection, to be sure, but it’s not the same. Connection is less, and worse. Connection online can be anything – a thumbs up, an emoji, clicking “like” on a post. And connection IRL can likewise be wordless: a head nod, grunt, or frown. It’s contact, but it may be nothing more.

The tennis ball

Conversation, though, means words, and it means two-way. Growing up, my parents taught that conversation is like a tennis game. Someone hits you a ball by saying something, and then you hit the ball back to him by replying. Back and forth, back and forth the ball goes. Each does his part. When one fails to respond, the ball drops: the rally’s over, the conversation’s done. And a one- or two-hit rally isn’t a real rally.

I don’t think many parents today tell their kids that a conversation’s like a tennis game, and you need to hit the ball back, at least a few times. It’s not part of the modern parent’s repertoire. This is partly because the modern parent herself isn’t much considering the importance of conversation. Like everyone, she’s overscheduled and in a rush. She’s distracted, often looking at her phone. Her thoughts are more focused on herself and what she’s doing than on the other person. Conversation happens, of course, but it’s often short, utilitarian.

When adults don’t prioritize real conversation, and when kids aren’t taught about real conversation, we get a society of people not talking to each other. In the short term, many don’t mind this or actually prefer it. The grunting teenager who stalks silently off when asked a question does not want to have conversation – would rather not hit the ball over the net. It takes work, she doesn’t feel like it, and there are more engaging things to tend to like what’s happening on her phone. Adults are like this too. Between a phone call with a friend vs Netflix episode, we choose Netflix. We’re tired and don’t have the energy to talk. We yield to comfort and ease and skip the conversation.

Dying of loneliness

In the long term, however, people don’t thrive when they don’t talk and a society with little conversation doesn’t do well. Why? Humans are made for connection and relationship. We’re wired to know and be known. We want to be seen and cherished, and to belong. When we are, we flourish. When we aren’t, we flounder. We become lonely and isolated.

We’ve in fact become so lonely that it’s devastating our health and killing us. The U.S. surgeon general declared a loneliness epidemic in 2023, with nearly half of adults reporting measurable loneliness. Worse, lonely people die earlier than the un-lonely. Research shows this: “People who experienced social isolation had a 32% higher risk of dying early from any cause compared with those who weren’t socially isolated. Participants who reported feeling lonely were 14% more likely to die early than those who did not.” This is serious. To undo loneliness and save the day, we must actually talk with one another. Watching other people talk on screens or listening to other people talk on podcasts (or even audio books) don’t cut it. We need real humans, and real conversations, in our real spaces.

But I ask this. Are all conversations created equal? Will any conversation do – bolster our health, prolong our life, help us thrive? I argue: no. At one level any conversation is better than no conversation, in the sense that it demonstrates we’re still alive and capable of talking. But not all conversations mitigate loneliness, because not all make us feel seen, known, cared for. Many don’t, and some do the opposite. A conversation full of yelling, misunderstanding, or false accusations creates greater loneliness than no conversation. We come away feeling less human and valued than before.

Three kinds of conversation

When I talk to my teens about conversations with others (and they bring up this topic surprisingly often), we identify three main kinds.

—Superficial. These conversations are topical – about the weather, clothes, plans, a TV show, a joke, food preferences. They tend to be characterized by basic interest, good will, and humor, and this makes them connective in a loose way. Pleasant, superficial conversations are a key part of the fabric of society; they’re conveyers of the common good. Superficial conversation when out and about is valid – and better than no conversation! You can have them with anyone (the bank teller, the fellow plane passenger), and you should.

—Gossipy or malicious. These conversations are a type of superficial conversation, except they’re malignant instead of benign or positive. They’re about someone’s bad haircut, disastrous relationship, poor choice – minus context, true understanding, or empathy. They take what is available at a superficial level and cast negative aspersions on it. This kind of conversation, discrediting and often sarcastic, has vice baked in. Avoid.

—Deep. These conversations are where the meat is: a person coming to better know another and be better known himself. They convey meaningful information – thoughts, feelings, beliefs, fears – and within them, care is given and received. A certain amount of vulnerability is baked in. If superficial conversation is “small talk,” deep conversation is “big talk” – where issues of life are hashed out. The things discussed really matter. It takes time and trust for deep conversations to occur; they aren’t had with just anyone. Deep conversations occurs within the spirit of friendship, and this is the real loneliness-abating kind of conversation. We all need them. Pray, choose recipient wisely, and pursue.

Deep is the hardest to find

Here is the challenge: people don’t always want to have deep conversations. They might fear the exposure or vulnerability (read: risk) that come with them. They might not know how, because they have little experience or practice in this type of conversation. They might be so habituated to superficial or gossipy conversation from their social circles and social media content that it doesn’t occur to them. They might lack the attention and energy that deep conversation requires, so they sidestep that seriousness and keep things light, topical, humorous. “Girls just want to have fun,” after all (and boys too).

For moderns, the temptation to avoid deep conversation is especially high for two reasons. First, we are so habituated to consuming and being entertained that stepping outside that space to tend to deeper matters feels extra awkward and burdensome. The neural pathways to connect more deeply with others are malformed, because many have long glutted themselves on individual, temporal preferences for many hours a day. Second, deeper conversations require attention, and we are handicapped in attention – again, because of digital practices – and disinterested in changing. It’s work. We’d rather not.

But let’s be clear that sticking to superficial conversations and avoiding deep conversation is a mistake, one that the majority are making today. Superficial conversations are not enough to fuel the heart. Deep conversations are where goodness, truth, and beauty – the best parts of life – are corporately reached for, grasped, unpacked. If we skate on the surface of self (our own and other people’s) we will not flourish, or be part of other people’s flourishing.

Sociologist Sherry Turkle’s insights here are helpful. In Reclaiming Conversation, she says, “reclaiming conversation begins with reclaiming our attention.” Paying attention is how we invest in others, and how we show we care. Eye contact is part of this; Turkle calls it “the most powerful path to human connection.” When we ask people about their lives and truly listen, or when we respond to someone’s request to open up to us about an issue they’re having, we act as a real friend. We love well. We grow in virtue – for our good and the other person’s.

I long for fewer superficial conversations and more deep conversations for our world, especially the next generation. We see their struggle with this everywhere. Kids are hurting for the lack of people in their lives who see them, know them, are interested in them past their clothes, hair, music preferences. And kids need this from their peers, not just from us adults. Where we have failed to teach children to have (and how to have) deep conversation, we can reverse this trend. It takes practice, but the skills are learnable. We can model it for them, encourage it in them, normalize it – in every way. And we must.

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