For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Melisa Capistrant's avatar
Melisa Capistrant
May 12

I have noticed this lack within our family of introverts. Conversations happen, but they aren't often as deep as I'd like. What things have others found helpful?

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
Jennifer Dinges's avatar
Jennifer Dinges
May 12

This is spot on, Susan. Let’s normalize really knowing others and allowing ourselves to be known by them.

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
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