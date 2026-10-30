When our kids were tiny we lived in a sweet neighborhood in southern California, our cookie cutter house (with postage stamp yard) so close to the next that if I and my neighbor stuck our hands out the window simultaneously they would touch. We had a fireman on one side and a policeman on the other side, and it was as wholesome as it sounds. And the best night of the year was Halloween. Every single person came out of their houses, even the ones we never saw otherwise. They dressed up, chatted, took pictures, and marched along in the Halloween kids “parade,” following the lights-on police car of Sargeant Bob, our next door neighbor. It was truly community at its finest; we all adored it.

I thought of this when I came across John Stonestreet’s, “To Boo or Not to Boo,” which starts out with this great line: “Every year around this time, the ritual begins anew. The weather cools off, the leaves change color, and Christians start arguing about Halloween.” Ain’t that the truth.

I had a little blog in those days called “Souls in the Sandbox” and remember writing on Halloween and why our family engaged. I didn’t know about natural law back then, but if I had my narrative would have included these reflections. Natural law considerations are always helpful. In particular we may ask, what are the goods at stake when it comes to celebrating Halloween as we experience it in 21st century America?

Of the six basic goods (the pursuit of which leads to our individual and corporate flourishing), the most relevant to the topic are play, beauty, and life. Let’s take a look.

First, play. Play means “to engage in an activity for enjoyment and recreation rather than a serious or practical purpose.” As I wrote in my post about it, play is “something you do specifically to bring about fun, to accomplish nothing… (and) our flourishing depends on our pursuing play.” Halloween is arguably the biggest opportunity we have as a culture to pursue play. People dress up, get creative, goof off, act lighthearted – as they do at no other time of the year. They cap off their playfulness with candy, neighborliness, interacting in friendly ways with strangers. Even better.

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Second, beauty – that quality in a “person or object… that gives pleasure, joy, or deep satisfaction to the senses and the mind.” It’s most often visual and acts as (I wrote in my post on it) an “enlarger of the soul, the thing that brings us up and out of ourselves in an almost sacred way.” We flourish when we pursue beauty and flounder when we don’t. In today’s celebration of Halloween, there’s much that’s intentionally un-beautiful, even ghastly or ghoulish. The Boston Globe ran a piece last year called, “Has Halloween Décor Gotten Too Gory?”, and this question seems to be at the heart of current debates I see unfolding online. Parents hating neighborhood outings with their preschooler because lawns are gross or scary – just ugly, at all levels. Huge skeletons. Ax murderers. Zombies with crazy eyes. Bodies suspended from trees. Blood smears. This is all very much the opposite of beauty (that’s the point), and our souls recoil. Pursuing beauty generates virtue, and beauty’s absence contributes to vice.

Third, life – being alive. We moderns may forget, but (as I wrote), “life is a wonderful thing. It’s a good and the foundation on which every other good thing happens– sun on our face, the laughter of a friend, taste of chocolate on our tongue, delight in soccer goal scored or piano sonata played. Without life, there are no goods, no capacity to experience any goods.” Death is the opposite of life and though it’s a natural process, it’s also serious – and sad, tragic, and a thing not to welcome or celebrate. It’s not a friend or a thing to take lightly. A culture that flirts with it or takes it lightly gets into a lot of trouble (just ask ancient Rome in the time of gladiators, or Germany in the 1940’s). Where Halloween revels in death and its symbols – nooses, skeletons, murders, blood, coffins – this is the antithesis of pursuing life. Some suggest that the presence of such signs and imagery can be helpful at some level, a reminder of mortality, a “from dust you have come and to dust you have returned” moment. The fantastic weekly resource Axis’ “The Culture Translator” this week poses the question, “Do you think it’s good to have a time of year to reflect on death?” Intriguing. But I never hear these conversations occurring at Halloween, never hear people reflecting earnestly on death as October 31 approaches. Maybe others do.

With these goods in mind, we can ponder how we want to engage in Halloween, if we do at all. How do we consider play and beauty and life, and what is the balance of these that is wise and appropriate? We need practical reasonableness for this – there is not one right answer or formula.

If you do boo, my wish is that you boo well, for yourself and your children. These things do matter, and much that our culture considers harmless – and not just at Halloween – is not so. The goal is to flourish, and we certainly can… including at Halloween.

(Now I’m off to find some mini Twix bars, chocoholic that I am! Limitless candy being the best part of this holiday in my estimation.)

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