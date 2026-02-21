For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Tonia Hutt's avatar
Tonia Hutt
Feb 21

I couldn’t agree more Susan. And how about that feeling of getting the letter in the mail. It’s not a bill or junk mail, so infrequent but so lovely! I just love your writing because I could truly feel, like really feel, in my heart, the warmth you feel when you open your box of handwritten notes and read those sentiments. I have kept letters too, probably far more than I should 😬 and they fill me too with so much joy! Thank you for sharing this!!

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
Susan Zelie's avatar
Susan Zelie
Feb 21

Haha. You know I’d be all for this, Susan. It’s a shame to withhold that self-expression from another and from another generation. The only reason I’ve switched to typing in some cases is that for certain older folks my handwriting is too small to read. As you can well imagine - not that you’re old, but that you know my cramped cursive.

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