When our oldest was about 10, we got a Playstation and video games became a part of our family life. My husband, when he was a kid, had a couple friends whose homes were TV-less, and the absence had fueled such hankering and longing that they became TV-addicted after they left home. At our house, then, we opted to allow gaming along with careful choice in game, moderation, training, and modeling discernment. I’m not sure if I commend our strategy or not, if our response was the most practically reasonable. Certainly having video games in the house caused headaches and argument at times. It’s also true that none of our now old teenagers/ young adult children game much at all.

Now a dozen years have gone by, and video games take up exponentially more space in our world and cultural landscape. Case in point: last week’s highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto (“GTA”) VI. The game cost more than $1B to develop, did nearly $4B in sales the first day, and apparently an estimated 35% of employed American gamers stayed home from work on release day to play. The average player is thought to be about 30 years old - video games having somehow moved from being a boy to a teen to a man thing in recent decades.

Thousands of words have been typed about GTA VI – you might read a few helpful ones here at How Grand Theft Auto Became the New Monoculture: “The games traffic in a glamorous fantasy of outlaw life in which the ultimate freedom is the ability to steal someone’s car and run them down without paying a price… (It’s)a broadly accepted part of the culture now, like professional sports.” Or here, at Bread, Circuses, and Grand Theft Auto: “The game’s protagonists are Jason and Lucia, two small-time criminals pursuing a future together after Lucia’s release from prison… The path to prosperity involves armed robberies, threatening cashiers, and what the reviewer casually describes as harmless carjackings.’”

OK, but before we talk about GTA VI in particular, do we know how to think about video games in general? Because we must start there.

Obviously, a video game is played by electronically moving images on a display screen, powered by interactive technology. It usually mimics something that exists in the real world through a representation of it – a race car track, a battle scene, a treasure hunt quest – so players can engage with the image. In most games (and video games are no exception), there’s something true about humans and their nature conveyed through the game, about adventure, conquest, friendship, decision-making, or the like. And there’s a sense of achievement as you figure it out and advance. That’s why it’s a game, and why it’s fun to play.

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The primary danger we face when playing a video game is of disintegration of our being. I mean this: when you ride a real horse, you do it as an embodied human, and all three of parts of yourself – body, spirit (emotions), mind (thoughts) – are engaged. But when you play a video game where your avatar is on horseback, your spirit and mind are involved but your body isn’t. It’s lolling on the couch in front of the screen. You don’t feel the animal’s heft, grip the reins, smell the saddle. You can’t, because you’re not really on the horse. Nor is your physical well-being at stake in your riding performance. So the central experience of the video game is one of bodily dissociation. Horseback in a video game is (obviously) a quick, two-dimensional substitute for real horse-riding.

Disintegration isn’t innately bad, when you are aware of it - have weighed the costs and benefits and acted wisely. Disintegration is inherently involved in video gaming, but it’s still possible to pursue and realize different goods while playing. You can game with and alongside a pal or group of pals, advancing friendship. You can learn something new about the world, gaining knowledge. You can improve your performance as you go, realizing – at some level – the good of play. But is gaming the best way to advance these goods? Usually not.

That’s why we need thoughtful consideration when it comes to video games.

For one thing, video games are passive instead of active: the computer does much of the work for you, and you exert less effort and skill in simulation-based play than in IRL play. Remember that passivity is always worse than activity because it generates less flourishing. (This is why on balance, watching movies creates less flourishing than reading the same stories in books.) And while you sit and game, you’re enticed into lengthier play and deeper involvement– a waste of time when you could instead by actively pursuing the goods.

Secondly, video games tend toward escapism, which is “the tendency to seek distraction and relief from unpleasant realities, especially by seeking entertainment or engaging in fantasy.” We usually use escapism to do things that feel pleasurable but are neutral or negative - and not do the basic goods. But the temptation escapism presents to us to maximizes short-term pleasure, regardless of cost, and it also often results in long-term negative outcomes. Life (even our real, hard life) is a good, and seeking to escape it doesn’t enhance our humanity.

Finally and perhaps most relevant to this discussion, video games may be pointed at obviously bad things. Living in the modern world, we often neglect this fact we are formed into what we view, imitate, habituate ourselves to. William Blake’s centuries-old words, almost Gollum-like, are helpful, here:

“He became what he beheld

He became what he was doing

he was himself transformd”

The truth is that whenever we take part in an action, IRL or virtual, a bit of it stays behind us and marks our soul. Aristotle helps us here: “We become just by doing just acts, temperate by doing temperate acts, brave by doing brave acts.” Yes – and vulgar by doing vulgar acts, selfish by doing selfish acts, and cruel by doing cruel acts. Even in video games. We can’t sidestep it; it just is how the human person function and is formed. It’s no good saying the game is “not real,” “just for fun,” “doesn’t mean anything,” or, “don’t be such a killjoy.” Games that aim away from the good and point intentionally at the bad – killing, theft, sexual promiscuity, crime – draw us, at some level, into vice.

This doesn’t mean it’s impossible to play video games and still be a practically reasonable person; it is possible. It depends on selection of game (consider Madden NFL or Roblox, for example) and amount of time spent playing. The same kind of discernment happens when deciding what book to read (Grapes of Wrath or Fifty Shades of Grey?). What TV/movie to watch (Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones?). You just determine whether doing the thing actively focuses on and upholds the basic goods… or their opposite. Asking such questions, and answering them aright, is the essence of practical reasonableness. It’s how we thrive and become virtuous, happy people – or don’t.

Look, I’m not a scolding schoolmarm out to shut down GTA VI. I’m not recommending that you be one either. But I do hope to be wise. And that I live a life that is full, interesting, dynamic, adventure-filled and lovely enough – on its own terms – that it would make the content of such a game pale hugely in comparison. That playing such a game would seem silly, even ludicrous. And I hope that you live such a life too. And our friends. And our children. The world needs (not Jack, Lucia, and their carjackings) but the goodness, truth, and beauty that such lives naturally spotlight - and can proliferate.

Onward.

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