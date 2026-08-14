For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Higgins's avatar
Ann Higgins
4h

I love Mary Oliver and her appreciation of nature and her pursuit of beauty and truth. She was such a talented and wise woman. I'm interested in your "navel gazing" comment. I think there is great worth in knowing oneself and exploring the inner life of our motivations and why we react the way we do. Even John Calvin said that "without knowledge of self, there is no knowledge of God." Seems a certain amount of self knowledge is helpful, even essential, in our pursuit of "the goods." Mary does quite a bit of self-discovery in her musings on nature as well. I think we sometimes go more astray in our ideas that performance is somehow redemptive, as those first lines of Wild Geese go.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan B. Arico and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan B. Arico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture