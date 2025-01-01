For the Sake of the Good

For the Sake of the Good

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Sara Clime's avatar
Sara Clime
Mar 28

Thank you for such a thoughtful work. To have a life well lived is a fundamental goal. I appreciate now having the vocabulary and knowledge to pursue that goal in a way I hadn't thought of before. Much gratitude!

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1 reply by Susan B. Arico
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Susan Zelie
Jan 2, 2025

So well-articulated, Susan, and so well-summarized. Thanks for this guide! Of course, I do wonder what this worldview provides for those who are pursuing the good and all manner of bad things happen to them beyond their control. I suppose part of that is (looking back over their lives) they see and treasure the fruit of the good pursued, despite the poverty, pain and suffering that seemed to dog them at every step.

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