Thanks for being here.

I’m Susan - thinker, amateur philosopher, consultant, family woman, New Englander, and lover of (among other things) chocolate & books & waterskiing. I am, in short, a full-orbed person. And so are you. Here’s to - and I say this only slightly tongue in cheek - our shared humanity. Every last Subsatck reader among us. It’s something that matters a great deal to me.

A few years ago I became acquainted with natural law, the age-old set of universal truths, derived from natural and common to all humans, that’s discovered through reason. It’s 100% less boring than it sounds. It’s relevant and helpful to our culture and to modern humans in a way you can’t imagine. It helps us make decisions and live well. And it has wholly captivated me. It’s what this Substack is about.

Through the lens of natural law, I write about how to live with an eye toward flourishing. What’s the long game, and how do we measure our choices against what will ultimately matter? Living well in our mad-dash, artificial culture may seem harder than ever… but it’s not impossible.

Here are a few of my most popular posts, to give you a flavor:

Stick around for musings on goodness, truth, and beauty - and how to get there.

I would love to have you as a subscriber. Thanks for considering it.