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Is listening to podcasts "social porn" for you?
Cheap substitutes can't and won't satisfy
May 24
•
Susan B. Arico
11
4
Moms, teach your kids to have deep conversations
because the superficial ones will not do
May 12
•
Susan B. Arico
30
4
8
Don't spread love abroad
unless you're also spreading it at home
May 2
•
Susan B. Arico
24
5
April 2026
Authenticity: bad! (Instead, go for integrity)
Why being authentic is worse than it's cracked up to be
Apr 20
•
Susan B. Arico
18
4
5
What the Duggars, and we, got wrong
Moral formation is gone and we need it back
Apr 13
•
Susan B. Arico
56
6
14
“Life is good” – but is it really?
The basic good of life
Apr 2
•
Susan B. Arico
22
2
March 2026
Dear daughters: become OnlyFans stars
The things Leonid Ravinsky didn’t say
Mar 26
•
Susan B. Arico
10
2
4
Your GPS is lying to you
You aren’t at the center of place, or time
Mar 16
•
Susan B. Arico
5
4
2
It’s the friction, stupid
Overcoming obstacles is necessary for flourishing
Mar 9
•
Susan B. Arico
12
7
7
February 2026
Well why the #&-*% shouldn’t I swear?
Of the invisible marks on our soul
Feb 28
•
Susan B. Arico
7
8
3
Tragedy: when the letters stop coming
No handwriting, no humanity
Feb 21
•
Susan B. Arico
30
4
5
When you’re 16 and reeling from the world and its weightiness
Because the weight of the world IS heavy
Feb 13
•
Susan B. Arico
8
6
4
© 2026 Susan B. Arico
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